Covid 19: Delhi govt makes face masks, covers mandatory in view of rising cases, fine of ₹500 on violators

A new sub-variant of COVID's Omicron variant was detected in New Delhi recently. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday made mandatory wearing of face masks or coverings in all public places in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party-led city government also directed to fine ₹500 on people for not wearing masks.

A new sub-variant of COVID's Omicron variant was detected in New Delhi, according to an official on Wednesday. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies.

"Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body," Dr Suresh Kumar said.

