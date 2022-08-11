Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
  4. India reports 16,299 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,25,076

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,25,076, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2022 9:48 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 3,185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,26,879
  • According to ICMR, 87,92,33,251 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 16,299 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 11), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,55,041.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,25,076, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,28,261.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,879. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 11 was recorded 4.58 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,92,33,251 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19. Of these 3,56,153 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 852 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said. On July 1, the metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.

Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections everyday. The spike in the number of cases in the last 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday. The metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the last few days.

The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said.

A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 10343 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1270 121  2318081 269  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 231 20  65787 41  296  
4 Assam 3754   730330   8022  
5 Bihar 980 17  832021 173  12287
6 Chandigarh 752 16  95699 99  1171  
7 Chhattisgarh 2706 220  1153294 516  14085
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 11538 4  
9 Delhi 8205 301  1940984 2439  26351
10 Goa* 1033 24  248570 146  3855  
11 Gujarat 5321 408  1246972 1082  10985
12 Haryana 4777 239  1023434 906  10651  
13 Himachal Pradesh 4002 336  298086 861  4181
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4927 219  461671 766  4776  
15 Jharkhand 691 85  435156 174  5329  
16 Karnataka 10351 439  3973873 2114  40170
17 Kerala*** 9865 169  6652519 1144  70592  
18 Ladakh 112 28699 11  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1243 54  1039731 231  10763
21 Maharashtra 11889   7904320 1840  148157
22 Manipur 243 10  137063 26  2140
23 Meghalaya 581 95  93829 139  1612
24 Mizoram 1088 86  232897 264  715  
25 Nagaland 55 35027 773  
26 Odisha 4211 403  1307304 1055  9152
27 Puducherry 529 103  169290 133  1967  
28 Punjab** 13253 429  747101   17842
29 Rajasthan 4158 16  1285257 595  9592
30 Sikkim 397 20  41999 80  477
31 Tamil Nadu 8586 325  3508919 1252  38033  
32 Telangana 4720 387  818552 992  4111  
33 Tripura 454 67  106092 113  937
34 Uttarakhand 2207 144  435636 363  7723
35 Uttar Pradesh 5790 157  2081183 766  23578  
36 West Bengal 6646 308  2072421 822  21410
Total# 125076 3185  43555041 19431  526879 49 
***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
#Assam Data awaited.

