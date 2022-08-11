India reports 16,299 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,25,076

Highlights
- A decrease of 3,185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,26,879
- According to ICMR, 87,92,33,251 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 16,299 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 11), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,55,041.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,25,076, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,28,261.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,879. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 11 was recorded 4.58 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,92,33,251 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19. Of these 3,56,153 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Mumbai COVID tally:
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 852 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said. On July 1, the metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.
Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections everyday. The spike in the number of cases in the last 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday. The metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the last few days.
The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said.
A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|4
|10343
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1270
|121
|2318081
|269
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|231
|20
|65787
|41
|296
|4
|Assam
|3754
|730330
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|980
|17
|832021
|173
|12287
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|752
|16
|95699
|99
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2706
|220
|1153294
|516
|14085
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|6
|11538
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8205
|301
|1940984
|2439
|26351
|8
|10
|Goa*
|1033
|24
|248570
|146
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|5321
|408
|1246972
|1082
|10985
|4
|12
|Haryana
|4777
|239
|1023434
|906
|10651
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4002
|336
|298086
|861
|4181
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4927
|219
|461671
|766
|4776
|15
|Jharkhand
|691
|85
|435156
|174
|5329
|16
|Karnataka
|10351
|439
|3973873
|2114
|40170
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|9865
|169
|6652519
|1144
|70592
|18
|Ladakh
|112
|1
|28699
|11
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1243
|54
|1039731
|231
|10763
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11889
|7904320
|1840
|148157
|7
|22
|Manipur
|243
|10
|137063
|26
|2140
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|581
|95
|93829
|139
|1612
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1088
|86
|232897
|264
|715
|25
|Nagaland
|55
|2
|35027
|7
|773
|26
|Odisha
|4211
|403
|1307304
|1055
|9152
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|529
|103
|169290
|133
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|13253
|429
|747101
|17842
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|4158
|16
|1285257
|595
|9592
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|397
|20
|41999
|80
|477
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8586
|325
|3508919
|1252
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|4720
|387
|818552
|992
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|454
|67
|106092
|113
|937
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2207
|144
|435636
|363
|7723
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5790
|157
|2081183
|766
|23578
|36
|West Bengal
|6646
|308
|2072421
|822
|21410
|5
|Total#
|125076
|3185
|43555041
|19431
|526879
|49
|***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|#Assam Data awaited.