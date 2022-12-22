Covid-19: NCDC testing sewage samples in Delhi to check for virus amid fresh surge in global cases

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19: NCDC testing sewage samples in Delhi to check for virus amid a fresh surge in global cases

Covid-19: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in several countries across the world, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is collecting sewage samples from seven sites across Delhi and testing them for the presence of covid-19 variants.

According to officials, the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus has not been detected in the sewage surveillance reports for the last four consecutive weeks. These places are Swan Cinema, Batla House, Shahdara, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Nangloi and Bhalswa Lake.

During the covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials also revealed that only 24% of the eligible people have taken the precaution dose of the coronavirus vaccine as on December 21. They further stated that 9% of those between the ages of 18 and 59 have taken the booster dose so far.

According to officials, at least 62% of frontline and healthcare professionals, as well as 48% of eligible adults in the 60+ age group have taken the precautionary dose.

Omicron sub-variant BF.7 not detected in Delhi: CM

During the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 which is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

He further said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB which has been detected in 92% of the samples till now. At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in cases, the CM added.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday issued new 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' amid rising fear of a new Covid wave as cases are rising in China and some other countries. The updated guidelines provide protocols to be complied by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid w.e.f. December 24, 2022, till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)

