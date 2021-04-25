COVID 19: CM Adityanath conducts virtual meeting with Team-11

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a virtual meet with Team 11 in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a virtual meet with Team 11 in Lucknow. The meet was focused on discussing the worsening situation of COVID 19 second wave in the state.

Ahead of this, Adityanath had also assured that there is no shortage of oxygen supply in UP and said the state government will conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

"There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We are going to conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply, and distribution will be implemented," the chief minister said.

On Saturday, Oxygen Express also made its way into Lucknow. The special train carrying two truckloads of medical oxygen had arrived in the state capital at 6.30 am from Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Also Read: No shortage of oxygen in any private or government COVID hospital in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Latest India News