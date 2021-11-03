Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months: Bharat Biotech

Follow us on Image Source : AP Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of the shelf life of India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech said, "The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO."

The shelf life extension has been communicated to "our stakeholders," it added.

(with PTI inputs)

