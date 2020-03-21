Coronavirus: Total lockdown in Rajasthan till March 31, first state to do so

File

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a total lockdown in the state till March 31. He, however, said that shops selling things of daily necessities will remain open. The chief minister took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

"In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy, and medical items to remain open," Gehlot announced.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said. So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and reports of 40 others are awaited.

