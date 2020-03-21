Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
Assam reports first coronavirus case, 4-year-old girl tested positive in Jorhat

​Assam has reported its first coronavirus positive case. A four-and-a-half-yr-old girl has been tested positive in Jorhat. Her samples have been sent to ICMR for reconfirmation.

New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2020 22:53 IST
Assam has reported its first coronavirus positive case. A four-and-a-half-yr-old girl has tested positive in Jorhat. Her samples have been sent to ICMR for reconfirmation.

There are at least 13 states and union territories so far which have not reported a single confirmed COVID-19 case. This includes Goa, Jharkhand, Bihar, Lakshwadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

