Assam reports first coronavirus case, 4-year-old girl tested positive in Jorhat

Image Source : PTI File Image

Assam has reported its first coronavirus positive case. A four-and-a-half-yr-old girl has tested positive in Jorhat. Her samples have been sent to ICMR for reconfirmation.

There are at least 13 states and union territories so far which have not reported a single confirmed COVID-19 case. This includes Goa, Jharkhand, Bihar, Lakshwadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in West Bengal: Man with no travel history abroad tests positive for COVID-19

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Delhi: List of services suspended and those to continue