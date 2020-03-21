Coronavirus in Delhi: List of services suspended and those to continue

Image Source : PTI Bird's eye view of a deserted Connaught Place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

Delhi has reported 25 Coronavirus positive cases so far. The tally includes one death, and five who were cured. The Delhi government has imposed necessary curbs on certain services, more so after the 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is the list of services that have been temporarily suspended in Delhi, and those that will continue.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SERVICES THAT WILL CONTINUE

Fire service

Police

Traffic Police

Operations, maintenance work including water supply, sewer lines, electricity

Liquor shops

Medicine shops

Grocery stores

Buses, metro (except March 22 for Janata Curfew)

Hospitals, clinics

Door to door garbage collection

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SERVICES THAT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED