Coronavirus in Delhi: List of services suspended and those to continue

Delhi has reported 25 Coronavirus positive cases so far. The tally includes one death, and five who were cured. The Delhi government has imposed necessary curbs on certain services, more so after the 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is the list of services that have been temporarily suspended in Delhi, and those that will continue.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SERVICES THAT WILL CONTINUE
- Fire service
- Police
- Traffic Police
- Operations, maintenance work including water supply, sewer lines, electricity
- Liquor shops
- Medicine shops
- Grocery stores
- Buses, metro (except March 22 for Janata Curfew)
- Hospitals, clinics
- Door to door garbage collection
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SERVICES THAT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED
- No marriage registration
- No enrolment of Aadhaar
- No registration of documents at sub-registrar offices, document stamping, mutation of properties
- Metre reading
- Restaurants
- Malls
- Gyms
- Cinema halls
- Some markets and salons
- Nightclubs
- Educational Institutes
- Sports complexes
- Spas
- No learners' license to be issued
- Driving tests to be taken only for permanent DLs which are to expire in 30 days
- Certificates like income, caste, EWS, domicile, solvency, Lal Dora and surviving member certificates