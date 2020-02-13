Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Passenger onboard SpiceJet flight suspected of Coronavirus, quarantined at Delhi airport

Passenger onboard SpiceJet flight suspected of Coronavirus, quarantined at Delhi airport

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight was suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus, following which he was quarantined at the Delhi airport on Thursday. The flight was travelling from Bangkok to Delhi.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2020 14:06 IST
coronavirus latest news, coronavirus, spicejet flight coronavirus, passenger onboard spicejet flight
Image Source : FILE

File Image

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight was suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus, following which he was quarantined at the Delhi airport on Thursday. The flight was travelling from Bangkok to Delhi. 

Meanwhile, two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata. 

Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital. Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News