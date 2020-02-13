Passenger onboard SpiceJet flight suspected of Coronavirus, quarantined at Delhi airport

Image Source : FILE File Image

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight was suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus, following which he was quarantined at the Delhi airport on Thursday. The flight was travelling from Bangkok to Delhi.

Meanwhile, two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital. Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.