Petrol pumps to Bank ATMs: List of services that are operational during lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced lockdown across 80 districts, including 16 districts, of Uttar Pradesh. The government has also suspended all non-essential services, including Railways, Metro till March 31 and asked employees to work from home to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.

In an advisory issued by Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, it said only 'essential' 20 services will continue to operate normally while the rest of the services have been shut down. Government employees will work from home in most departments but they have been directed not to leave the stations during the lockdown.

According to the advisory issued late on Sunday, the services that will continue include medical and health service, hospitals, pharmacists, pathological laboratories, Home Department, police services, urban development, food and civil supplies, power, fire services and animal husbandry.

To simplify things for you, here is a list of services and facilities that will be functional and suspended during the lockdown.

SERVICES THAT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE DURING LOCKDOWN:

Petrol pumps

Telephone and communication services

Banks

Postal services

Fire services

Media houses

Shops selling essential commodities (Grocery)

Gas agencies

Surgical stores

Banks ATMs

Life insurance services

Information departments

Information technology

Online services

Ration shops

SERVICES THAT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED DURING LOCKDOWN:

No Trains, buses and metros will not operate till March 31

No learners’ license will be issued and driving tests will be taken only for permanent DLs which are to expire in 30 days

No marriage registration or solemnisation of marriage

Certificates such as income, caste, EWS, domicile, solvency, Lal Dora and surviving member certificates

No enrolment of Aadhaar

No registration of documents at sub-registrar offices, stamping of documents and mutation of properties

Public dealing in zonal offices of Delhi Jal Board will not take place. Only cash counters will remain open.

New sewer/water connection or discontinuation, re-opening or mutation will not be done

Metre reading (water supply) for the current billing cycle has been suspended

Restaurants, malls, gyms, cinema halls, some markets and salons, nightclubs, all educational institutes, spas and sports complexes are shut.

However, the state government has not yet issued necessary directives to the police force. People who came out of their house on Monday to purchase essential commodities were subjected to rude behaviour by the police.

In at least two places, in Lucknow and Prayagraj, the police did not allow the owners to take their pets to veterinary clinics. Rickshaw pullers were not allowed to operate causing inconvenience to those who do not have personal conveyance, according to IANS reports.

