Coronavirus: Another COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Hyderabad; patient had travel history to Scotland

New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 19:53 IST
Another coronavirus positive case has been reported in Hyderabad, taking the number of cases to 4 in the state. The patient had a travel history to Scotland. The person, admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad city, is undergoing treatment. 

According a Health Ministry briefing, a total of 114 confirmed cases were reported in India by Monday afternoon. These included 10 who were discharged, three cured and two reported deaths. New cases emerged from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala. 

