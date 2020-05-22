Image Source : PTI Gujarat: COVID-19 tally rises to 13,273; deaths cross 800-mark

With Gujarat reporting 363 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of such patients in the state has gone up to 13,273, an official said

on Friday. During the same period, 29 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 802, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

As many as 392 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons in Gujarat to 5,880, she said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,273, new cases 363, deaths 802, discharged 5,880, active cases 6,591 and people tested so far 1,72,562.

