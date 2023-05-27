Complaint filed against Kejriwal, Kharge over alleged inciteful remarks about President Murmu's caste

Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
A complaint has been filed against Kejriwal, Kharge, and others for inciteful remarks on President Murmu's caste.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2023 12:36 IST
New Parliament building inauguration row: A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders for making inciteful statements citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament building inauguration. 

The complainant alleged that their statements promote enmity among communities and trying to create distrust for the Government of India to fulfill their political motives. The complaint was registered under sections 121,153A, 505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other opposition parties have been targeting the BJP-led central government for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. As many as 20 parties including Congress, AAP and Trinamool Congress have announced that they would boycott the inauguration ceremony. 

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," the Opposition parties said in a joint statement.

Notably, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

