Chunav Manch: 'Will make you CM, join our alliance', Om Prakash Rajbhar's offers to Sanjay Nishad 

Chunav Manch: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are months away scheduled to be held in 2022, however, the political heat is already running high. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been highlighting the 'good work' by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Opposition is busy in underlining the government's failures. With Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party announcing that they will contest the next year's polls separately, other smaller opposition parties believe they can pull off a surprise.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was with the BJP earlier, is now trying to stitch in a grand alliance of smaller parties to challenge the BJP, SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh. In his attempt to galvanise a 'third front', Rajbhar has even shared '5 CMs in 5 years' formula.

Speaking on India TV Chunav Manch show on Saturday, Rajbhar extended his offer to Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad. Rajbhar said he is ready to offer the CM post to Nishad. "Sanjay Nishad is begging for deputy CM post from the BJP. If he joins our alliance, we will make him CM in the first year itself," Rajbhar said.

"It is for the BJP to decided whether they want to Sanjay Nishad deputy CM or not. If they will benefit from it, they will. We are not begging for deputy CM post, infact we have valid reasons to demand it," Nishad said in response.

The SBSP, which was a part of the ruling BJP alliance till last year's Lok Sabha elections, is now part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha for the 2022 Assembly polls. The SBSP has four legislators in a house of 403 legislators in Uttar Pradesh.

