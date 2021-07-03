ChunavManch: Who will win UP polls 2022? BJP, SP, BSP or Congress who has the edge? Top leaders discuss

Chunav Manch LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is months away, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and several other smaller parties have already started preparing for the big electoral battle. While the Opposition parties have been consistently highlighting the loopholes of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the BJP is showcasing its work done in the last 4 years to set a target of winning 300 plus seats in UP polls 2022. The day-long conclave on India TV has a list of distinguished guests - UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, famous Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, deputy UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Suheldev Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, BJP national spokesperson, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and others.