Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. #ChunavManch: Who will win UP polls 2022? BJP, SP, BSP or Congress who has the edge? Top leaders discuss
Live now

#ChunavManch: Who will win UP polls 2022? BJP, SP, BSP or Congress who has the edge? Top leaders discuss

The day-long conclave on India TV will have top leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speak their mind and discuss issues around which UP Assembly Election 2022 is likely to be contented.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2021 10:17 IST

Chunav Manch LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is months away, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and several other smaller parties have already started preparing for the big electoral battle. While the Opposition parties have been consistently highlighting the loopholes of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the BJP is showcasing its work done in the last 4 years to set a target of winning 300 plus seats in UP polls 2022. The day-long conclave on India TV has a list of distinguished guests - UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, famous Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, deputy UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Suheldev Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, BJP national spokesperson, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and others.

Live updates :Chunav Manch Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 03, 2021 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Chunav Manch on India TV today

  • Jul 03, 2021 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Chunav Manch guests for today

    Some of the guests for the event include Munnawar Rana, OP Rajbhar, Sanjay Nishad, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rakesh Tikait and many more

Top News

Latest News

X