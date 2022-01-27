China's PLA returns missing Arunachal boy to Indian Army, informs Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@KIRENRIJIJU The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the "missing youth, Taron," had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has handed over the missing17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Army, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. Miran Taron was allegedly 'kidnapped' on January 19 from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area of Upper Siang district.

"The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," he tweeted. Rijiju is a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West.

Rijiju had on Wednesday said that the Chinese PLA confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. "Accordingly Indian Army has coordinated the necessary arrangements with the Chinese side," he had tweeted last evening.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the "missing youth, Taron," had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). "The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, had said in a statement.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East, had last week claimed that the Chinese Army abducted a minor boy from inside Indian territory. According to him, the incident took place near the place where the Tsangpo river enters in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam. Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, later informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao said.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

