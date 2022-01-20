Chinese Army abducts boy from Arunachal Pradesh, claims BJP MP Tapir Gao

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @TAPIRGAO BJP MP Tapir Gao

BJP MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, has claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. According to Gao, the teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao said. Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

Earlier, Gao tweeted: "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh". "His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release," he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.

Gao also said that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

Congress leader Ninong Ering too claimed that a 17-year-old has been abducted by China's PLA. "We have come to know that 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area...It's unfortunate that Chinese are intruding (into Indian territory)," he said.

"17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area...It's unfortunate that Chinese are intruding (into Indian territory)," Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Pasighat West, said.

""I had also spoken with SP Yingkiong who had confirmed (about the incident)...It took place near Bising, where Tsangpo (river) enters as Siang in Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam...," he added.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

With PTI Inputs

