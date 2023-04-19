Centre approves Rs 6003 crore National Quantum Mission | Read to know about it

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Centre approves Rs 6003 crore National Quantum Mission

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday (April 19) approved the National Quantum Mission with a budget provision of Rs 6003 crores to nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology. The mission involves a cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM), aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT). This will accelerate QT-led economic growth, nurture the ecosystem in the country and make India one of the leading nations in the development of Quantum Technologies & Applications (QTA).

"Will take India to new heights"

Announcing the decision Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that “This is one such decision that will take India to new heights.” Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said, "NQM is going to give India a quantum jump in this arena." "The new mission targets developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in eight years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology," he said.

He said satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 km within India, long-distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2000 km as well as multi-node quantum networks with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the mission.

Sixth country to have dedicated quantum mission

India will be the sixth country to have a dedicated quantum mission after the US, Austria, Finland, France and China.

Benefits for India

The mission will help develop magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications and navigation. It will also support the design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures and topological materials for the fabrication of quantum devices. Single photon sources/detectors and entangled photon sources will also be developed for quantum communications, sensing and metrological applications.

The mission would greatly benefit communication, health, financial and energy sectors as well as drug design, and space applications. It will provide a huge boost to National priorities like Digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand-up India, Start-up India, Self-reliant India and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Singh said.

Four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) will be set up in top academic and National R&D institutes on the domains - Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology and Quantum Materials & Devices. The hubs which will focus on the generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote R&D in areas that are mandated to them.

NQM can take the technology development eco-system in the country to a globally competitive level.

