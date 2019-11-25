Monday, November 25, 2019
     
Kejriwal appeals to people to help AAP fight Delhi polls | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2019 6:26 IST
  • Nov 25, 2019 7:50 AM (IST)

    Sharad Pawar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Yashwantrao Chavan

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event on the death anniversary of former #Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan

  • Nov 25, 2019 7:47 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to address public rallies in Daltonganj and Gumla in Jharkhand

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Daltonganj and Gumla in Jharkhand, today.

