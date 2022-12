A suspected bird poacher was arrested by Forest personnel after carcasses of seven birds were seized from his possession in the Chilika area, an official said on Saturday. Carcasses of seven large whistling ducks were seized from the possession of the suspected poacher from Alipada area in Puri district. After poisoning the migratory birds, the poacher was returning with the carcasses when the wildlife staff caught him on Friday, said Choodarani Murmu, range officer, Tangi wildlife range.