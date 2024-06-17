Congress considers state as political ATM: Kerela BJP chief on Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate Wayanad seat

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate his Wayanad seat, accusing the Congress party of treating the state like a "political ATM". Surendran, who contested against Rahul Gandhi in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad, criticised the Congress party, claiming that the BJP had anticipated that the "perpetually missing MP" would betray the trust of the Wayanad electorate.

"The BJP's prediction came true: the perpetually missing MP has finally decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, betraying the trust of its people. @RahulGandhi and the @INCIndia only turn to Kerala when in dire straits for political gain, falsely claiming Wayanad as his second home. "The honest and lovable people of Kerala deserve better than to be exploited and abandoned. For Congress Kerala is nothing but a political ATM #RahulBetrayedKerala," Surendran posted on X.

Kerala Congress welcomes Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad

Meanwhile, Congress leader VD Satheesan welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad and expressed confidence that she would secure a record winning margin in the high-range constituency in the upcoming bypoll. "Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad," Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly said in a Facebook post. She would become a darling of the entire state by securing a historic victory margin in the upcoming bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, he added.

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli, Priyanka to contest Wayanad bypoll

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision was taken during a party meeting today (June 17). "Rahul Gandhi won two Lok Saba seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad, he added. The decision came after top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide which Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi would retain. Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka to make electoral debut in Wayanad bypoll