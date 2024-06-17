Assam: Flood situation worsens with over 309 villages submerged, more than one lakh people affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wade through a flooded area in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has significantly deteriorated with more than 1.05 lakh people affected across eight districts, according to an official bulletin released on Monday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its daily report stated that 1,05,700 people are now reeling under the deluge in eight districts —Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Nalbari.

Karimganj affected the most

According to the report, Karimganj is the hardest hit, with over 95,300 people suffering due to the floods, followed by Nagaon with nearly five thousand affected individuals. Moreover, Dhemaji with more than 3,600 people is also impacted by the rising waters. The number of affected people has sharply increased from around 6,000 in four districts reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the floods, combined with landslides and storms this year, have resulted in a total of 34 fatalities. The state administration has set up 11 relief camps in one district, providing shelter to 3,168 people, and has also established three relief distribution centres.

The ASDMA report states that the authority has distributed 21.5 quintals of rice, 3.81 quintals of dal, 1.14 quintals of salt, and 114 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

Over 1,005 hectares crop damaged

Currently, 309 villages are submerged, and 1,005.7 hectares of crop areas have been damaged. Infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and bridges, has suffered extensive damage in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri.

ASDMA also reported that the Kopili River at Kampur is flowing above the danger mark, exacerbating the flood situation. The flooding has also affected over 62,173 domestic animals and poultry across the state.

