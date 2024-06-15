Assam: CM Himanta Biswa lays foundation stone for 25 mega watt solar power project in Dibrugarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a significant move towards augmenting green energy generation in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a 25-MW solar power generation project in the premises of the Namrup Thermal Power Station in Dibrugarh district on Friday. The project is a joint venture between the Assam Power Generation Corporation and Oil India Limited (OIL).

Spanning 108 acres and expected to cost Rs. 115 crore, the project was approved by the State Cabinet on August 19, 2022. It is projected to produce 50 million units of electricity annually, with construction expected to be completed by July 2025.

Speaking at a public meeting in Namrup, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the increasing electricity demand in the state.

"When I assumed office in 2021, the peak-hour electricity demand in the state was 1,800 MW. This demand has since increased to 2,500 MW due to industrial growth and the electrification of previously unelectrified villages across the state," said the Chief Minister.

"The state produces only 419 MW of power, necessitating the purchase of around 2,100 MW daily. Initiatives such as the solar power project at Namrup will enhance the state's power generation capacity and significantly reduce reliance on power purchased from outside the state," Sarma added.

Seven solar power projects operational In Assam

Currently, seven solar power projects are operational in the state, generating a combined 175 MW of power daily. The Chief Minister also mentioned upcoming projects in Sonitpur district's Barchalla and Dhubri district's Khudigaon, as well as the construction of a 1,000-MW capacity solar power plant in Karbi Anglong, set to begin shortly. Additionally, the 120-MW Lower Kapili Hydropower project has started generating electricity.

Sarma expressed confidence that Assam will be able to produce around 3,000 MW of solar-generated electricity by 2030. He also encouraged eligible households to opt for the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to reduce their power consumption expenses.

The foundation stone-laying event was attended by Assam Cabinet Ministers Bimal Bora and Sanjoy Kishan, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, and Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly Prashanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Terash Gowalla, Binod Hazarika, Chakradhar Gogoi, among other dignitaries.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Assam announces monthly stipend for girls pursuing higher education to curb child marriage