Mumbai International Film Festival 2024 kicks off, 18th edition features 314 films ​​from 59 countries

The 18th Mumbai International Film Festival has begun. The festival opened with the Opening gala screening of the Documentary film ‘Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story’ at the NFDC-NMIC complex. MIFF will continue till June 21. During this time, films from all over the world will be shown at the Mumbai International Film Festival. A special package will be presented under Mission Life at the Mumbai International Film Festival, which will have a collection of films. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed in a press conference that this collection will be presented by CMS Environment, which will include five selected films giving a message about the environment.

Films included in Mission Life

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival began on June 15 with the screening of the documentary 'Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story'. The film was shown simultaneously in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. This event will run till June 21. During this time, films like Saving the Dark, Lakshman- Rekha, The Climate Challenge, The Jwar Balad and Peng Yu Sai will be shown in the Mission Life package, which will depict the beautiful relationship between man and Earth.

Films from 59 countries included in MIFF

This year MIFF has a total of 314 films in 61 languages ​​from 59 countries. Renowned international filmmakers will participate in more than 25 masterclasses, panel discussions and open forums on curated topics. Many celebrities including Taha Shah Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Banerjee, Divyendu, Divya Dutta, Avinash Tiwari, Upasana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vineet Kumar Singh, film director Rahul Rawail, Sonali Kulkarni and Anand L Rai attended the Mumbai International Film Festival.

MIFF is special for filmmakers

The Mumbai International Film Festival provides a platform to filmmakers where they connect and share their ideas. Along with this, they also get many opportunities related to marketing, shorts, animation projects and global cinema. This festival aims to promote artistic expression. Along with this, filmmakers from all over the world also get a chance to discuss short films, documentaries and animation.

