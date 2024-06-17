Lockie Ferguson creates unbreakable record in T20 World Cup history during New Zealand's clash vs PNG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lockie Ferguson.

T20 WC 2024: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has set an unbreakable record in the history of the T20 World Cup. The Kiwi fast bowler has achieved what no one else could have done in the history of the tournament during his team's clash against PNG on June 17 in the 2024 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Ferguson has become the first bowler in T20 World Cups to bowl all four of his quota overs as a maiden in a match. He achieved the mind-blowing feat during his team's last game of the tournament against PNG at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Ferguson was unplayable for the PNG batters. The right-arm speedster also took three wickets in his dream spell. He sent back PNG skipper Assad Vala for a 16-ball 6, before taking out Charles Amini and Chad Soper in his two consecutive overs.

He came to bowl in the 5th over with the PNG side on 14/1 with Tim Southee getting the first wicket. Ferguson came and got the wicket on his first ball itself, removing Assad via a catch at slips by Daryl Mitchell.

Ferguson kept changing his line and lengths in the next two overs from over and around the wicket. His second maiden kept the Oceania side on 16/2 after 7 overs. Ferguson then came back into the 12th over and got a wicket on the second ball of it, removing Amini on a ball that pinned him out LBW. The speedster did not put the foot off the gas and cleaned up Soper in his final over.

The two runs came off his bowling and those were leg byes, which do not get added to the bowler's tally. The 33-year-old ended his spell with his last dot of the match, a length ball that hurried Kiplin Dorgia.