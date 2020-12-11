Friday, December 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, December 11 | Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News, December 11 | Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2020 8:44 IST
Breaking News, December 11 | Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking News, December 11 | Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 69.2 million, including 1,575,612 fatalities. As many as  47,982,019 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News, December 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 11, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category

    Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

  • Dec 11, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram: 14 new COVID-19 cases reported

    14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram. The total number of cases in the state is 4,008 including 3,800 discharged cases, 202 active cases and 6 deaths.

Top News

Latest News