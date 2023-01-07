Follow us on Image Source : INDIA Bihar: NIA files chargesheet against 4 PFI members over 'unlawful and anti-national' activities in Patna

Bihar: In a case pertaining to "unlawful and anti-national" activities by the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against four members of the banned group in Bihar.

According to a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency, the charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Patna against arrested accused - Athar Parvej, Mohd Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias "Advocate Nooruddin" and Arman Malick alias "Imteyaz Anwer".

He further said that all four members were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was first registered on July 12, 2022

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered on July 12 last year at the Phulwarisharif police station and re-registered by the NIA 10 days later.

"The case pertains to the involvement of accused/suspected persons, associated with the PFI, in unlawful and anti-national activities, who had assembled in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna," the official said.

What the NIA said?

During investigations, the NIA said Parvej, Khan, Zangi and Malick were arrested for their involvement in the instant case. "Investigations revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation," the spokesperson said.

In furtherance of their conspiracy, the official said the accused arranged rented accommodation in Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif (Patna) and used its premises for imparting training in the commission of acts of violence and holding criminal conspiracy meetings. "The accused also collected funds, recruited members, organized training and encouraged its members to establish Islamic Rule in India," the spokesperson added.

