Monday, March 27, 2023
     
  4. Atiq Ahmed on his way to Prayagraj, convoy halts five times in less than 12 hours | LIVE
Atiq Ahmed on his way to Prayagraj, convoy halts five times in less than 12 hours

Atiq Ahmed LIVE updates: Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and was recently booked after Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was shot dead in Prayagraj in UP on February 24.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 7:36 IST
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being taken from
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being taken from Sabarmati jail.

Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Police is accompanying mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj after acquiring his custody from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail authorities on Sunday. It is to be noted that the convoy accompanying him took at least five halts in the span of 12 hours since the journey began yesterday (March 26). When he stepped out of the central jail Ahmed expressed fear that he might be murdered. Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and was recently booked after Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was shot dead in Prayagraj in UP on February 24. Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. After Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in the brazen shooting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to destroy the mafia.

  • Mar 27, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Atiq Ahmed's convoy to reach Shivpuri in 20 minutes

    Atiq Ahmed's convoy to reach Shivpuri in 20 minutes.

  • Mar 27, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Atiq Ahmed reaches Madhya Pradesh border

    Atiq Ahmed is accompanied by 2 vehicles of Madhya Pradesh Police. The convoy reaches state border.  

  • Mar 27, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has reached Shivpuri district

    Convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has reached Shivpuri district. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Madhya Pradesh: Convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed reaches Shivpuri district

    The Convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has reached Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. 

     

