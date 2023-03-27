Atiq Ahmed on his way to Prayagraj, convoy halts five times in less than 12 hours | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being taken from Sabarmati jail.

Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates : Uttar Pradesh Police is accompanying mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj after acquiring his custody from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail authorities on Sunday. It is to be noted that the convoy accompanying him took at least five halts in the span of 12 hours since the journey began yesterday (March 26). When he stepped out of the central jail Ahmed expressed fear that he might be murdered. Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and was recently booked after Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was shot dead in Prayagraj in UP on February 24. Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. After Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in the brazen shooting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to destroy the mafia.

