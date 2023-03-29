Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
  Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Police convoy escorts gangster to Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail
After the completion of the court formalities, Ahmad and others were taken back to the Naini Central Jail in separate police vans. In the evening, a police cavalcade carrying Ahmad left for the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, a senior official said

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2023 7:11 IST
Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and two others were found to be guilty in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal in 2006 and sentenced to imprisonment for life. Meanwhile, Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court. It is to be noted that this is Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP over the years. After the completion of the court formalities, Ahmad and others were taken back to the Naini Central Jail in separate police vans. In the evening, a police cavalcade carrying Ahmad left for the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, a senior official said. Ahmad was brought from the Sabarmati jail by road for the hearing in the MP-MLA court. He was kept in the Naini jail before the hearing. 

 

  • Mar 29, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Atiq Ahmed to appeal to high court

    When asked whether he will approach High Court challenging the Prayagraj district court's decision, the gangster said that he was positive he will.  

  • Mar 29, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Police convoy stops at Bunderkhand Expressway

    The convoy stopped at Bundelkhand Expressway which connects Uttar Pradesh's Gonda village on NH-35 in Chitrakoot district with Kudrail village on Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Etawah district.
      

