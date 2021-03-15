Owaisi's communal twist to UP encounters, says 37% of those killed are Muslims

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Owaisi claimed that out of 6,475 encounters of the criminals that took place in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and 2020, 37 per cent were Muslims.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that Muslims are being unfairly targeted in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Yogi Adityanath. Speaking at Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, Owaisi tried to cast the BJP government as anti-Muslim as he accused the Chief Minister of having a selective approach of conducting encounters of criminals in the state.

Owaisi claimed that Muslims are being killed in encounters by the police in Uttar Pradesh. He said that out of 6,475 encounters of the criminals that took place in the state between 2017 and 2020, 37 per cent were Muslims.

"6475 encounters took place between 2017 and 2020. Of those who were killed in encounters, 37 per cent were Muslims. Why this oppression? Is the government working as per the Constitution? This will be decided by the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said while addressing a rally in Balrampur on Sunday.

He also reacted strongly to the reported comments of Yogi Adityanath over secularism was an "insult to the Constitution".

“If secularism is preventing India from achieving its position in the whole world, then I want to ask Yogi and Modi how petrol and diesel prices are close to 100 rupees? Is it because of secularism?” Owaisi asked.

He also accused the Sangh Parivar of having a "double face", saying when it suited they say the "country was secular because the majority was secular".

Buoyed by the party's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, Owaisi has announced to contest elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. While Bengal will go to polls starting March 27, polling in the most populous state of the country will be held in 2022.

Owaisi has announced an alliance with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar for the elections. Owaisi's AIMIM is a constituent of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha -- a coalition of small parties including the SBSP and AIMIM.

