I.N.D.I.A alliance will be reason behind decline of Modi govt, says Arvind Kejriwal after Oppn meet in Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, will be the reason behind the decline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

'No tussle in Opposition alliance'

Speaking at a press conference organised after the end of the third meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai, Kejriwal also stated that there are no conflicts between anyone in the alliance. "There will be powerful forces that will try to create fissures in the I.N.D.I.A alliance as this alliance will be the reason behind the decline of the Modi government. There's no tussle between anyone in the alliance," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal attacks Modi govt

The Delhi Chief Minister further stated that this alliance is not just an alliance of 28 parties but an alliance of 140 crore people of the country. The people of the country are gathering in large numbers to build the India of the 21st century, he added. Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, alleging the government is "drowned in corruption." "Today, India's youth do not have jobs. The government is working for 'one person' and is drowned in corruption.

Opposition forms 13-member committee

During the meeting on Friday, the Opposition alliance finalised a 13-member committee comprising members of various parties that will function as the bloc's highest decision-making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said. The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, they added. The Opposition bloc also resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 together as far as possible and said the seat-sharing arrangements will be concluded at the earliest. The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)."

Objective of I.N.D.I.A bloc

It should be noted here that I.N.D.I.A is a group of Opposition parties, including the Congress. The group of 28 parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by Prime Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint Opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting was held in Mumbai from August 31-September 1.

