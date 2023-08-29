BJP appoints Anil Antony as party's national spokesperson, Sirsa as secretary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joined the BJP in April 2023.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday appointed Anil Antony as the party's national spokesperson. The appointment comes with immediate effect.

"BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Anil Antony, National Secretary as National Spokesperson also of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This appointment comes into immediate effect," the National General Secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Anil Antony joined BJP in April

Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran AK Antony, had joined the BJP in April 2023. Antony had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi triggered a row within the grand old party. Anil Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Congress, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single-family" instead of working for the country.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa appointed as BJP National Secretary

The ruling party also appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as BJP National Secretary.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party. This appointment will come into force with immediate effect," Arun Singh said.

