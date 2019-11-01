Angela Merkel to remain seated during National Anthem. Here's why

Image Source : PTI Angela Merkel to remain seated during National Anthem

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will reportedly be seated during national anthems throughout her 2-day visit to India. The Indian government has accepted the request by the German government to allow Merkel to remain seated due to her medical condition.

It is being reported that certain provisions of the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow the German Chancellor to remain seated during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Chancellor Merkel has been seen seated in ceremonial events recently due to her health concerns.

Angela Merkel Schedule

Merkel is on a 2-day visit to India, during which time she will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several matters including the enhancement of bilateral ties between India and Germany.

Chancellor Merkel is expected to visit a German company in Manesar and also Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station. As per reports, Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station has German solar panel installed, Chancellor Merkel will be looking at the extent of India-German ties in the field of energy.

