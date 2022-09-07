AAP's Sanjay Singh does a Rahul Gandhi! Tears defamation notice from Delhi L-G on cam | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY AAP MP Sanjay Singh tears up the defamation notice sent by Delhi L-G Saxena

In a close similarity to the infamous act by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday tore the defamation letter sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over allegations of corruption in connection with his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

In a press conference, the AAP MP said that he will not be threatened by the defamation notice sent by a "corrupt man". He added that he will throw away such notices ten times.

Singh demanded that a CBI or an ED inquiry against VK Saxena should be conducted to find out where the looted money is kept.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to AAP leaders, accusing them of levelling "false and derogatory" allegations against him, days after they claimed he was involved in a Rs 1,400-crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice, served to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, among others, alleged they have unleashed a "vilification campaign" due to vendetta as Saxena's actions have exposed the "corruption" of key AAP leaders.

It asked them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The legal notice also asked the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

A similarity with Rahul Gandhi

The AAP MP's act came close in similarities with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In 2013, Gandhi had embarrassed the then PM Manmohan Singh just hours before his meeting with Barack Obama. Stunning the press, Gandhi rejected the ordinance as "complete nonsense" to save convicted legislators from disqualification.

"I'll tell you what my opinion on the ordinance is. It's complete nonsense. It should be torn up and thrown away. That is my personal opinion," Rahul said.

The incident was not forgotten. Even Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had ended his stint with Congress recently, mentioned it in his resignation letter.

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi. The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India. This 'childish' behavior completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India."

Also read: Delhi BJP leaders start signature campaign for removal of Manish Sisodia

Also read: CBI rejects Sisodia claim that its officer killed self under pressure to 'frame' him in excise case

Latest India News