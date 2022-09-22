AAP to hold Punjab assembly session again on September 27, says Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Punjab GUV statement, 'Democracy is over'.

Highlights Cabinet minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal asserted that state government will call the session again.

CM Bhagwant Mann chaired the meeting of AAP legislators at Vidhan Sabha complex on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party called the Punjab Guv's decision 'murder of democracy'.

AAP Punjab assembly session: The Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will call another session of Punjab assembly on September 27, announced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday. He said the decision to again call an assembly session was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by him today.

Mann took to Twitter to make the announcement, and wrote, "In a democracy, the people are big... Not letting the government elected by the people work... is the murder of democracy. In the cabinet meeting called today, it was decided that the Punjab assembly session will be called again on September 27. Inquilab Zindabad!"

"Issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed. We will go to Supreme Court against the cancellation of the Assembly session," he said in the video.

Asked if the state government will call the session again, cabinet minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal asserted, “Definitely, everything will happen, the session will be held. It is a government of the people. “You (reporters) will soon come to know when the session will be held,” he told the media after participating in the meeting of AAP legislators.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired the meeting of AAP legislators at the Vidhan Sabha complex today to discuss the next strategy. Meanwhile, the AAP MLAs began a 'peace march' from the Vidhan Sabha complex to the Governor's residence. In an embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for withdrawing orders calling for a special assembly session saying, "democracy is over." The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the Governor's decision a "murder of democracy". Bhagwant Mann slammed Governor Purohit for withdrawing his order of summoning a special session of the Assembly, saying not allowing it raises a big question on the country's democracy.

The Governor withdrew an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday, saying it had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it. While AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab chief minister slammed the Governor for not allowing the assembly session, saying it raises a big question about the country's democracy, the opposition parties hailed Purohit for preventing the Mann government from sabotaging the constitutional and legislative practices and procedures.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

(With PTI Inputs)

