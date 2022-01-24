Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Exclusive: Why Akhilesh Yadav ignored criminal cases and chose ‘winnability’ while selecting SP candidates

Exclusive: Why Akhilesh Yadav refused to give tickets to sons of uncle Shivpal and Swami Prasad Maurya?

Exclusive: Why BJP objected to Akhilesh’s remark that ‘China is our real enemy, Pakistan is our political enemy’?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News