Friday, February 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2023 22:10 IST
Representational image
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Several Delhi councillors injured in violent brawl during MCD elections
  • Exclusive: Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh takes out victory procession after release of aide
  • Exclusive: PM Modi lashes out at Congress leaders for chanting ‘qabr khudegi’ slogan
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News