Rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam, Anantnag; 2 dead, 6 rescued by police

A rafting boat capsized in tourist resort Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police team led by SHO Pahalgam has rescued 6 tourists however 2 have been reported dead.

1 tourist still stands missing. Search operation is underway.

