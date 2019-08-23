PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; will discuss bilateral, regional, international matters

Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Friday. In Abu Dhabi, prime minister Modi is slated to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PM Narendra Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the UAE counterpart.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his country, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE's Minister of Economy said India's partnership with the UAE is set to play a key role in its march towards its ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Mansoori said Modi's visit, his third to the UAE in four years, is of great significance as the India-UAE bilateral ties "have transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership, encouraging both countries to constantly expand strategic collaboration to cover new sectors and areas".

India is the UAE's second-largest trade partner today and the UAE has become India's third-largest trading partner, with the total non-oil trade between the two countries recorded at $35.9 billion in 2018, Mansoori told Gulf News.

Modi will be honoured with UAE’s highest civilian award on Saturday. The Indian PM is visiting UAE between his bilateral summit with France on Thursday and ahead of G-7 summit in Biarritz where India is an invitee. The UAE had announced the honour for Modi in April this year for giving a boost to the bilateral relations.

UAE's ambassador to India, Ahmad Al Banna, had said his country found nothing wrong in the Modi government's decision to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir and that it was purely an internal matter of India. UAE has emerged as key security and counter-terror partner in the Gulf.

