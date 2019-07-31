Man honey-trapped by four people in Delhi

Image Source : PTI A 22-year-old man, who was planning to go to the UK for higher studies, was allegedly honey-trapped by four people in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The man, Pushkar Hira, had met a minor girl on Facebook around three months ago and started chatting with her, they said.

She filed a complaint against Hira following which an FIR was registered against him on June 26 on charges of rape and criminal intimidation and under sections of the POCSO Act. He was sent to jail on June 27, a senior police officer said. Hira's father Pramod Kumar (50) then received a call from one person to settle the matter.

"On July 3, I received a call from one Javed who said that my son was in trouble inside the jail and he, along with Mahinder, can resolve the matter at the cost of Rs 20 lakh. Later, they reduced the amount and demanded Rs 12 lakh," Kumar said. Instead of giving money, Kumar filed a complaint on Monday, they said.

"We registered a case under sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the main accused Mahinder on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

During interrogation, Mahinder claimed there was an old property dispute between him and Kumar, who won the case in 2017, police said. In order to take revenge, Mahinder, along with Javed, the minor girl and her mother, planned to honey trap Hira. The girl's mother asked her to contact Hira through social media and become friends with him.

However, Kumar said that there was no property dispute between them. "I did not have any property dispute with Mahinder and he planned the whole thing just to extort money," Kumar said. Mahinder was also arrested earlier in 2018 for honey trapping a doctor, police said. The police are trying to nab the absconding persons, Biswal added.