Image Source : PTI Glorious day: Ram Madhav hails govt on scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday praised Modi government's decision of scrapping Article 370, which confers special status for Jammu and Kashmir and described as a "glorious day". BJP leader Ram Madhav also said the martyrdom of its idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of the state into India has been "honoured".

"What a glorious day. Finally, the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete for the integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven-decade-old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" Ram Madhav tweeted after Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in Parliament.

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

The party's point person in the state, Ram Madhav also said that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was a longstanding demand of the nation.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir's special status revoked; All questions answered

"PM @narendramodi ji ne kamaal kar diya. Desh ki ummeedon pe khare utre. Many many congrats to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji on this historic decision regarding #Article370. This has opened up the path of growth and development for #JammuAndKashmir," tweeted party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

Earlier, in June, Madhav had reiterated the PM Modi-led government's commitment to revoking Article 370, insisting the contentious legislation had to go "lock stock and barrel".

"As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament)," Mr Madhav told news agency ANI.

"Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction," he added.

In a major announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday revoked clauses of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement by Amit Shah came amid heavy Opposition uproar. The government also announced Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir as separate Union Territories.

ALSO READ: Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes in protest, moved out of Rajya Sabha for attempting to destroy Constitution