Gautam Budh Nagar residents put out missing posters of MP Mahesh Sharma, announce reward of Rs 501

The residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in Greater Noida’s Surajpur have put out “missing” posters of their MP and MLA and announced a reward of Rs 501 for the person who is able to find them.

They are protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar.

The residents are protesting the bad road condition in the area. They alleged that leaders do not come back after getting votes and that “no leader listens to their complaints of bad road conditions in the area.”

One of the locals said, "We voted for Mahesh Sharma and Tejpal Nagar but they are nowhere to be seen. Condition of roads is bad, we've been complaining for over a year. Children fall on the road. There are electricity poles here and if a wire falls down, it'll be lethal. We demand that roads be built."

Union minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma won from Gautam Budhh Nagar seat in the 2019 general elections. Tejpal Singh Nagar elected from DADRI of Uttar Pradesh state as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party.