Cyclone Vayu: List of helpline numbers you may need 

In view of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat, helpline numbers have been activated for those in distress to reach out. Cyclone Vayu is expected to hit the coast near Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm "with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13". As many as 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas have been evacuated. Cyclone Vayu is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

Cyclone Vayu: List of helpline numbers

Dwarka control room no: 02833 - 232125

Jamnagar control room no: 0288 - 2553404

Porbandar control room no: 0286 - 2220800

Dahod control room no: 02673 - 239277

Navsari control room no: +91 2637 259 401

Panchmahal control room no: +91 2672 242 536

Chhota udaipur control room no: +91 2669 233 021

Kutch control room no: 02832 - 250080

Rajkot control room no: 0281 - 2471573

Aravalli control room no: +91 2774 250 221

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too has activated helpline no for Cyclone Vayu: +91-9711077372.

While NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force are kept on standby. Flight operations at five airports in Gujarat remain suspended for 24 hours from Thursday midnight in order to minimise damage and inconvenience to passengers. Railways has cancelled 70 trains and will short terminate 28 others due to Cyclone Vayu. Schools, colleges and educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the Gujarat coast asked to steer out at the earliest.