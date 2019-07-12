Chinese flag on Indian soil, Doklam-like stand-off again?

The 2017 China-India border stand-off or Doklam stand-off refers to the military border coup between the Indian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army of China.

China has entered the Indian territory yet again.

It is being reported that the Chinese troops have entered till at least six kilometres inside the territory of India in Ladakh.

The intrusion on China's part comes two years after the Doklam stand-off between the two nations was resolved. It also comes in the wake of celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birthday in the surronding areas.

A flag, belonging to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), was seen hoisted atop a hill in the eastern Demchok region.

According to a report in Times Now, the sarpanch of Demchok village confirmed that the Chinese indeed entered the Indian territory and hoisted their flag.

There has been no official statement on this development from either sides.

THE DOKLAM STAND-OFF

For the unversed, the 2017 China-India border stand-off or Doklam stand-off refers to the military border coup between the Indian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army of China.

The issue escalated over construction of a road by China in Doklam near a trijunction border area, known as Donglang, or Donglang Caochang.

Both India and China announced, on August 28, 2017, that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.