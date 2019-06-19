Chhattisgarh: constable kills two colleagues at CAF camp

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh Wednesday,police said.

The CAF is a unit of the state police. The incident took place at its camp at Mingachal under Naimed police station area around 4 pm, a senior police official said.

Constable Sanjay Nishad allegedly opened fire with a Light Machine Gun on fellow constables Sanjay Bhaskar and Surendra Sahu, killing both on the spot, the officer said.

Bhaskar hailed from Kawardha district and Sahu from Janjgir-Champa district. The three had returned from patrolling duty just before the incident.

Nishad, a native of Kabirdham district, reportedly had a spat with the other two over some issue after which he shot them, the official said.

The bodies were taken to Bijapur town for autopsy. Nishad was apprehended by other CAF personnel in the camp. He was being interrogated, the officer said.