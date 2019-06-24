Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I approved at estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore

Under this programme, the ministry has identified stretches for development of around 9,000 km length of economic corridors.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I was approved at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore.

A total length of 24,800 kilometres of National Highways has been considered in Phase-I as well as 10,000 km residual road works under the NHDP.

Under this programme, the ministry has identified stretches for development of around 9,000 km length of economic corridors, about 6,000 km length of inter-corridor and feeder roads, about 5,000 km length of national corridors efficiency improvements, about 2,000 km length of border and international connectivity roads, about 2,000 km length of coastal and port connectivity roads, about 800 km length of expressways, the minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

As many as 17 road projects having an aggregate length of about 701.4 km have been approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I till March, 2019 in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, under Border Roads and International Connectivity Roads component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, seven road projects with an aggregate length of about 1,042 km and total cost as Rs 4,916 crore (approximate) have been awarded till March, 2019 in the entire country.

Under Coastal Roads and Port Connectivity roads component of this programme, five road projects with total length of about 163 km and total cost as Rs 2,469 crore (approximate) have been awarded till March, 2019 in the entire country.

Gadkari added that progress of all projects will be monitored electronically for ensuring completion of projects as per schedule.