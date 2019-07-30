Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Heinous crimes on rise; Delhi needs action plan: Arvind Kejriwal

"Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2019 13:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said heinous crimes are on the rise in the national capital and the Central and city governments need to develop a concrete action plan to tackle the situation.

Taking on to the social media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said living in denial will only worsen the situation.

"Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan," Kejriwal tweeted.

He shared a news article with his Tweet which quoted Delhi Police's crime data, that Delhi witnessed 80 cases of rape and 12 of murder in the past 15 days.

