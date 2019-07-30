Image Source : PTI Heinous crimes on rise; Delhi needs action plan: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said heinous crimes are on the rise in the national capital and the Central and city governments need to develop a concrete action plan to tackle the situation.

Taking on to the social media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said living in denial will only worsen the situation.

"Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan," Kejriwal tweeted.

Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan pic.twitter.com/OSzoUrR6HR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 30, 2019

He shared a news article with his Tweet which quoted Delhi Police's crime data, that Delhi witnessed 80 cases of rape and 12 of murder in the past 15 days.

