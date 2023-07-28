Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh: Sub-inspector shoots senior inside police station in Rewa, arrested

A sub-inspector allegedly shot his senior inside the Civil Lines police station in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, an official said. The sub-inspector has now been arrested after he was dismissed from service o Friday.

The bullet was fired by PSI B R Singh (52) at his senior and police station in-charge Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma (40) on Thursday afternoon. The bullet was lodged in Sharma's left lung.

“On my recommendation, Deputy Inspector General of Rewa Zone Mithilesh Shukla suspended Singh from service,” Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI over the phone. The SP said Sharma’s health is stable.

“After arresting the accused and charging him with attempt to murder, we are grilling him,” said SP Singh. Asked about a police official’s claims that PSI Singh was drunk at the time, the SP said the cop’s medical examination report is not out yet.

“We are going to produce the accused in court today,” he said. Singh, who was locked in Sharma’s chamber after the shooting, was arrested with two pistols and 18 rounds on Thursday night, an official said. “One is his service firearm and the other is his personal licensed one,” he said.

“After firing at Sharma, the accused fired three rounds (randomly),” the official said. A policeman, who did not wish to be identified, said on Thursday that Singh, before firing at Sharma, spoke something about the inspector getting him shifted to the “police line” (terminology for off-field duty, generally a form of punishment).

The written order of Singh being transferred to the police line had not come in though he was verbally informed, the policeman said on condition of anonymity. The official claimed Singh resented taking orders from Sharma, adding that on Thursday the PSI had come to work after four days and straightaway entered the inspector’s chamber.

