LIVE MP election results 2023: Candidates who are leading in early trends | Full list

MP Election Result 2023 Leading Candidates: As the vote counting began for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, initial trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the state in initial trends. The counting commenced at 8 am under stringent security measures, marking the final phase of what has been considered a semifinal before the anticipated mega-final in 2024. A total of 2,533 candidates, including prominent figures such as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, are vying for victory in an election that has predominantly been a two-way contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Take a look at the candidates who are leading in initial trends in MP.

Narendra Singh Tomar

Kamal Nath

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prahlad Singh Patel

Narottam Mishra

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Ajay Arjun Singh

Jaivardhan Singh

Rakesh Singh

Govind Singh

Maya Singh

Lakshman Singh

Tulsi Ram Silawat

Ramnivas Rawat

How are leaders reacting to early trends?

Speaking to reporters, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, "I have not seen any trends, I don't need to look at any trends till 11 am. I am very confident, I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh..."

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "...I had said this earlier and I say it today as well - 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, the rest is to be seen." On incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "Not only is his farewell certain but his 'achhe din' also ends here."

Madhya Pradesh - a stronghold of BJP

Madhya Pradesh has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the past two decades, with the exception of a 15-month period when the Congress, led by Kamal Nath, came to power in 2018. During this time, the Congress party briefly held sway in the state government before the BJP regained control. The political landscape in Madhya Pradesh has predominantly been characterized by BJP dominance, maintaining a strong presence and influence in the region for an extended period.