Vastu Tips: This should be the colour of horses in a painting installed at home

Putting pictures of horses in the North or South direction is considered good

You can also put a picture of horses on the screen of your office desktop

A painting or idol of horses should always be installed in North or South direction of the home

A painting of horses is helpful in keeping us connected with spirituality

Know about the color of the picture or idol of horses from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Although horses of all colors are symbols of progress and positive energy, but it is better to choose white-coloured horses for the picture or idol in the house.

Horse symbolises strength and energy and white colour symbolizes peace and purity. It is a symbol of calming the turbulent, helpful in attainment of education and communication of positivity in life.

It purifies our mind and brain. It is helpful in keeping us connected with spirituality. Therefore, a picture or an idol of white-colored horses should be installed in the house. Apart from this, there are some other important things as well. The horses in the picture should not be running in different directions.

All should be in a straight line coming towards the front. While keeping the idol, note that the horse should be without a bridle. The movement of the horse should never be interrupted. Apart from hanging the horse picture on the wall, you can also put it on the screen of your office desktop.